GRPD: Murder victim’s body found near Sparta

The site along Sparta Avenue in Sparta Township where a murder victim’s body was found on Sept. 1, 2020.

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say they have recovered the body of a man believed murdered.

The remains were found Tuesday in the area of Sparta Avenue and 15 Mile Road, between Sparta and Kent City. Neighbors say police cleared the scene before 2 p.m.

GRPD said Monday that the body of the victim was dumped early Aug. 20 along M-37 in the northern part of the county. The spot it was ultimately found is very close to M-37; authorities say they went there after getting a tip.

Police have not released the victim’s name, saying only he was a Black man in his 60s. They also haven’t released the circumstances surrounding his death.

They also have a suspect in custody; his name hasn’t been released, either. GRPD said he is cooperating with their investigation, but wasn’t able to pinpoint where the body was left.