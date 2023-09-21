GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A murder charge has been issued after a fatal Grand Rapids shooting that happened in early 2022, police say.

Daquin Damar Freeman, 20, was charged with first-degree murder, felony firearm and other weapon charges, the Grand Rapids Police Department announced Thursday.

The charges stem from a Feb. 5, 2022 incident on the southwest side of Grand Rapids. Police said as 19-year-old JaShon Large was driving on Hall Street SW, near Philips Avenue, a vehicle pulled up alongside him and fired multiple shots inside.

Large was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Freeman is in custody at the Kent County Correctional Facility, according to police.

“This arrest came after many months of work by the GRPD detective unit,” GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom said in a statement. “Their determination and perseverance to bring justice for JaShon and his loved ones is to be commended.”