GRPD: Man injured in shooting on 28th Street

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has sustained injuries after a shooting on 28th street between Englewood Avenue and Breton Road, the Grand Rapids Police Department says.

Police say they received a call from someone that said a man had been shot in front of the business. After arriving, they determined that the victim had been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

A segment of 28th Street was blocked off for nearly two hours while police investigated. A white Nissan SUV was found abandoned on the westbound side of 28th Street. The SUV had damage consistent with gunfire, says GRPD. The vehicle was later towed away.

Police say no suspects have been located at this point, but that the victim has been located in a local hospital. He survived the shooting with non life-threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact GRPD detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or silentobserver.org.