GRPD: Armed robbery at cellphone store led to police chase and crash

A photo of the crash scene on 44th Street at US-131.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There was an armed robbery at a Grand Rapids cell phone store Tuesday, which led to a police chase and a crash.

Around 5:40 p.m., there was a report of an armed robbery at a T-Mobile store in the 3500 block of 28th St SE, a spokesperson for the Grand Rapids Police Department said.

The suspects implied they had a gun, police say.

They then left the scene in their car.

GRPD later saw a car matching the description, and tried to pull them over. When the car wouldn’t pull over, they chased after them, which ended when the suspects crashed their car at 44th Street at US-131 in Wyoming, authorities say.

They then fled on foot but GRPD said they were soon arrested.

It is not yet known what, if anything, they took from the store.