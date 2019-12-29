GRPD: 2 pedestrians hurt after being hit by vehicle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two pedestrians are hurt after being hit by a vehicle in Kent County.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Knapp Street, west of East Beltline Avenue near Grand Rapids.

The pedestrians being struck caused a secondary crash with another car, according to Grand Rapids Police Department Sgt. John Wittkowski.

Wittkowski says one of the pedestrians is in serious condition and the other is in fair condition. Both pedestrians’ conditions are stable, he said.

The drivers appear to be OK, Wittkowski said.

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, Knapp Street was closed between East Beltline and Leffingwell avenues. The forensics unit was processing the scene at that time.