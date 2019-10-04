Growing industry draws Cannabis Expo to West Michigan

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan’s growing cannabis industry is leading to an unprecedented weekend event at the DeltaPlex Arena.

The West Michigan Cannabis Expo will take place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The event will focus on Michigan’s emerging medical and recreational marijuana market. Industry leaders, policy makers and entrepreneurs will be there, as well as anyone who wants to learn more about cannabis.

“It’s open to everyone 21 and up. If you’re into CBDs, if you’re into growing, if you want to know how to get into the business, maybe with microlicensing or licensing, this is the place to be,” Said Chris Hudson, director of sales and event development at the DeltaPlex.

Experts will address a range of topics, from best practices to policy issues. Passes to the West Michigan Cannabis Expo are available for purchase online and at the DeltaPlex.