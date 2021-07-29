Group of teens working to build community by breaking a world record

CALEDONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — A group of teens is leading an effort to break a Guinness World Record and they’re looking for the community’s help.

Holly Barker, Kiana Haywood and Kloey Brown are all juniors at Caledonia High School and for the past several months, they’ve been working to get the word out about a community-focused event all about positivity, togetherness, and art.

“Because of COVID, not very many things we’ve been able to do together so this is a great way for everyone to join in,” Brown said.

With the help of Audrey Barker, a mother and librarian at the Caledonia branch of the Kent District Library, the honors society students are working with other teens to coordinate the event called Something to Celebrate.

“We have such an amazing group of kids in this community I am so endlessly proud of them. They have taken the bull by the horns, passing out flyers and creating marketing, and letting ideas bounce back and forth about how this huge event is going to run,” Barker said.

The event is in coordination with Caledonia Kiwanis Kids’ Art Day on Friday, Aug. 6.

“To get the word out we had to all come together to decide what was the best way to reach to everyone from all ages and what would be a good idea to get everyone to join together as a community for something fun to do,” said Brown.

They decided to attempt the Guinness World Record for Largest Display of Chalk Pavement Art, and they need all the help they can get. The current record is 944 drawings. The attempt has been approved by the Guinness World Record board. Drawings need to be around the theme ‘Something To Celebrate’ to qualify for the record.

The event will take place on Friday, August 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dobber Wenger Memorial Drive near the library. Participation is free, and chalk will be supplied for the first 1,000 squares courtesy of Kent District Library.