CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials broke ground on a new firehouse in Cascade Township Wednesday.

The new $10.5 million main fire station is being built on the old station site on Thornhills Avenue near 28th Street. The new structure will be nearly triple the old station.

The construction of the new fire station is expected to be completed by fall 2023.

A courtesy rendering of the new Cascade Township fire station.

In September 2021, the Cascade Township Board gave unanimous approval to the construction plan.

Firefighters have been working out of a temporary station at the Gerald R. Ford Airport’s FedEx air terminal.