RGDC broke ground on the building Wednesday. (May 17, 2023) (Courtesy RGDC)

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Robert Grooters Development Company broke ground Wednesday on a new industrial building near M-6 in Gaines Township.

The building, which will be nearly 200,000 square feet, will be done in fall 2023. It will include ceiling-mounted sprinklers and various energy efficiencies.

The project will help address high demands for company space, according to a news release from RGDC. Businesses will be able to lease space in the new building.

“Watching this community grow with projects like this is encouraging,” said Emily Brieve, a Kent County commissioner who represents Gaines Township. “The potential for this spot is enormous. With proximity to the highway and the ability to connect quickly to infrastructure, this will be a thriving hub of commercial progress.”

Brieve, alongside other officials and potential future tenants of the building, attended Wednesday’s groundbreaking.

Grand Rapids’ Wolverine Building Group is the building’s architect and general contractor.