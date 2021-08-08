Greenville man seriously injured in crash near Rockford

COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police suspect drugs played a role in a crash that sent a Greenville man to the hospital.

It happened around 5 p.m. Saturday at 14 Mile Road and Ramsdell Drive NE in Courtland Township, northeast of Rockford.

State police say their preliminary investigation shows a Honda Odyssey van on Ramsdell Drive NE failed to stop at the stop sign, crossing over 14 Mile Road and into the path of a Ford Edge SUV.

The driver of the van, identified by police as a 37-year-old Greenville man, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV wasn’t injured, according to MSP.

The crash remains under investigation. Any additional witnesses are encouraged to contact the MSP Grand Rapids post at 616.866.4411.