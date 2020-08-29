Greenville man airlifted to hospital after Kent Co. crash

OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are investigating a Kent County crash that seriously injured a Greenville man.

It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday on 14 Mile Road at Heintzelman Road in Oakfield Township, just east of Greenville.

Troopers say the Greenville man was slowing down at the intersection when a Ford Edge rear-ended his Nissan. The impact sent the Nissan into the oncoming lanes, where it was hit by a Pontiac vehicle.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as a 58-year-old man from Greenville, was flown to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. An ambulance took the driver of the Pontiac to the hospital with injuries police say are not life-threatening.

The driver of the Edge wasn’t hurt, according to MSP.

Troopers say alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

