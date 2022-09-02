KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A Greek snack food manufacturer will open its first North American manufacturing facility in Kentwood, bringing 185 jobs to the area.

Unismack, SA expects to invest $41.7 million over the next five years in its new SnackCraft facility, which will be located at 4444 52nd St. SE, just west of Broadmoor Avenue. The site will include the company’s U.S. headquarters, a product research and development center and a facility that will produce allergen-free baked crackers, chips and crisps made with all-natural ingredients.

The Right Place, Inc. said it worked with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to help lure Unismack to Kentwood. The MEDC’s Strategic Fund Board approved a $1 million performance-based grant for the project. The incentives also include a $614,000 workforce training package by West Michigan Works and Grand Rapids Community College.

“As we looked into another manufacturing location for our company, the Grand Rapids region seemed like an obvious choice,” Unismack Founder and CEO Dimitrios Stratakis stated in a news release. “There is an abundance of talent and resources here in West Michigan to help us in the next phase of our journey and we’re thankful to the team at The Right Place and their partners at the MEDC for their support.”

“We are honored SnackCraft has chosen the City of Kentwood as its first location in the United States, bringing well-paying jobs and a significant investment in our community,” Kentwood Mayor Stephen Kepley stated in a the news release. “SnackCraft is positioned for success here with an engaged workforce and welcoming community. We are committed to supporting the company’s investment and growth with our solutions-focused team and streamlined development processes.”

Unismack currently serves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Scandinavia, South Africa, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.