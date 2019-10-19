GRCC: Man tried to scam residents

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Community College is warning people about a man who tried to scam residents. 

An East Grand Rapids resident reported she was approached by a man who claimed to be raising money for the college and the Broader Vision capital campaign, which is an effort to increase scholarships and improve facilities, according to GRCC spokesman Dave Murray. 

Murray says the GRCC Foundation does not ask for donations in this way.  

If approached, the college asks people to contact their local police department. 

