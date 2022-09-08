GRATTAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An intersection near Lowell is closed due to a fiery two-car crash Thursday morning, according to Kent County dispatchers.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Lincoln Lake and 5 Mile roads in Grattan Township, north of Lowell.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route as authorities investigate and work to clear the scene.

It’s unknown what led to the crash or if there are any reports of injuries, but dispatch confirms at least one of the cars caught fire.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene and working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.