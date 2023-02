GRATTAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was hurt in an early Sunday morning house fire in Grattan Township.

Around 2 a.m., crews with the Grattan Township Fire Department were sent to Causeway Drive near Little Rhody for a fire.

A News 8 crew that was on the scene said smoke could be seen coming from the home on Causeway Drive.

The extent of the damage and what led to the fire is unclear.

The fire remains under investigation.