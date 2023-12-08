BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Stress is a good word to describe how many people feel around the holidays, but it doesn’t have to be that way.

Christy Buck, the executive director of the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan, focuses on a different word to replace that holiday stress.

“One thing we can put into play right now is gratitude,” she said. “Research has shown that being grateful and being present shows a reduction in stress and anxiety.”

To put gratitude into practice, Buck recommends using the be nice. action plan, which starts with noticing the good in others.

“Every day, noticing the right and the good that happened in my day, concentrating on positives, being optimistic,” she said. “Those would be things that maybe I did for myself, like accomplishments, those little victories that happened that day, not enormous things but those little things.”

But gratitude goes beyond yourself, Buck explains.

“Going out of my way to notice the good and right in others and individuals,” she said. “To say ‘thank you’ all the time … to the bagger, to the clerk, to the person that’s doing the carts out in the parking lot. Where I am, take that moment to say, ‘Thank you.'”