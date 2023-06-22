WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A new restaurant offering Korean street food in Wyoming was so busy it ran out of food two days in a row during its soft launch, owners say.

K-Pocha, located at 5751 Byron Center Ave. off of M-6, has had lines out the door during the week of its soft launch, chef and owner Phong Nguyen said.

The restaurant, which gets its name from the Korean word for street food court, offers Korean corn dogs, a “new trending food” that has been very popular, Nguyen said.

A potato Korean corn dog and a strawberry limeade boba at K-Pocha, a new Korean street food restaurant open on Byron Center Avenue near M-6. (June 21, 2023)

Guests can choose between the signature, potato, ramen, hot Cheetos or dragon breath corn dogs. The inside can be beef, chicken, mozzarella cheese, or half meat and half cheese. Each corn dog is made from scratch and takes about five minutes to make, Nguyen said.

K-Pocha also offers boba, skewers, Korean chicken wings, a tater-nado and bingsu, a Korean shaved ice dessert that Nguyen said is not offered anywhere else in Grand Rapids.

It will host its grand opening on Friday and Saturday, where it will offer a buy one, get one deal on Korean corn dogs.

“Come and support us,” Nguyen said.

The menu at K-Pocha, a new Korean street food restaurant open on Byron Center Avenue near M-6. (June 21, 2023)

He said the soft launch has garnered lots of good feedback, along with some ways they could improve.

“We appreciate every feedback, we take it seriously,” he said.

Nguyen has 10 years of experience cooking. He opened up Monsoon, a Vietnamese restaurant in downtown Grand Rapids, a year ago.

K-Pocha, a new Korean street food restaurant open on Byron Center Avenue near M-6. (June 21, 2023) Inside K-Pocha, a new Korean street food restaurant open on Byron Center Avenue near M-6. (June 21, 2023)

He said he loves both fine dining and street food, so he was excited to bring K-Pocha to the Grand Rapids area. He said he wanted to offer something that is often found in big cities like Chicago and New York City.

“It’s also inspired by our own heritage,” he said. “We love street food and … we don’t have any street food concept in Grand Rapids, so we want to bring something that a little bit unique and also familiar.”

Nguyen said he is “grateful” for the support he has received from the community and is glad to bring more diverse options to the area.

“A lot of people (in Grand Rapids) love to try something new and we want to be a part of that,” he said.

For more information, go to the K-Pocha Facebook page.