WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Graphic Packaging International is closing its Wyoming facility.

In a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letter dated Jan. 10, the plant manager said the facility, located at 1957 Beverly Ave. near Burton Street, will be shut down by March 31.

Around 111 workers will lose their jobs because of the shutdown, with layoffs expected to start on March 11. The employees’ union, the Printing Packaging & Production Workers Union of North America, has been notified of the upcoming closure, the WARN letter says.

The day before it filed the letter for the Wyoming plant, the company filed a WARN letter in North Carolina, where 112 of its employees will be laid off from a Charlotte location by March 31.

Graphic Packaging International has more than 130 facilities worldwide, according to its website, including in Kalamazoo, where it has faced scrutiny over pollution concerns.

In a statement to News 8’s partner Crain’s Grand Rapids Business, a Graphic Packaging International spokesperson said the company is consolidating the production at the Wyoming plant.

“After an assessment of Graphic Packaging’s overall converting portfolio, it was decided to consolidate the Wyoming production into our broader network of plants,” Sue Appleyard, director of global communications for Graphic Packaging, said in the statement to Crain’s. “We anticipate that the plant closure will be completed in Q2, 2024.”