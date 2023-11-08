GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grandville is set to welcome a new way for residents to work out without having to travel too far.

Orangetheory Fitness will open its latest West Michigan location on Nov. 17. The new gym will provide members with a spot to go between the Grand Rapids and Holland locations.

The new Orangetheory will be located at 4506 Ivanrest Ave. SW near the Grandville Target. The gym will have all of the newest equipment and a designed layout for guests to enjoy. There will also be a series of classes for members to sign up for and take part in.

You can sign up for a class or a full membership to the new location right now by clicking here.