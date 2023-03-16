WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grandville Public Schools elementary school is closed Thursday after shots were fired nearby Wednesday afternoon.

Grandville Public Schools superintendent Roger Bearup said administrators “were made aware of potential gunshots” on Canal Avenue in the neighborhood southeast of Century Park Learning Center around the time the school dismissed students.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety said the shooting happened around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday. Officers told students to stay on their buses and asked students and families to remain in the building while investigators determined the area was safe.

Wyoming police believe someone fired several shots from an older model grey or gold sedan. There were no reports of injuries or property damage.

WDPS said there is no indication the shooting was related to or directed at students or staff of the school.

“It is important for us to ensure we have time for our staff to process this situation and to ensure additional supports are in place for our kids upon their return. Because of this, Century Park will not have school on Thursday, March 16 so we can be ready to support our scholars upon their return on Friday, March 17 which is a half-day of school,” Bearup said in a letter to parents.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Wyoming police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.