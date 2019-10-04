Grandville police search for endangered missing woman

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s helping finding a missing woman who may be injured.

The Grandville Police Department said authorities were called around 12 a.m. Friday to the 4700 block of Brookside Drive SW near Kenowa Avenue SW for a report of a missing person — 47-year-old Laurie Ann Reyes.

Reyes may be injured, according to police.

The police department did not release any additional information, but said this is an active on-going investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or Grandville Police Tip Line at 616.538.6110, option 2.