GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A person in a wheelchair was seriously hurt after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday, police say.

It happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Wilson Avenue SW and Prairie Street SW in Grandville, according to the Grandville Police Department.

The person who was hit was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The vehicle’s driver stayed on scene and is cooperating, according to Grandville police.

No names were released Tuesday afternoon.

The area of Prairie Street between Wilson Avenue and Franklin Avenue was temporarily closed due to the crash, police said.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Grandville Police Department tip line at 616.538.6110, option 2.