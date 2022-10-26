GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Halloween is coming up on Monday, and police want to make sure your kids are safe while they are trick-or-treating.

The Grandville Police Department has some tips on what parents and kids need to look out for when it comes to asking for candy on Halloween night. Kids are advised to go out in groups or with a trusted adult and only visit houses that are well lit.

Police also suggest carrying a flashlight or wearing light-colored or reflective clothing so people can easily see you. They also suggest using sidewalks when available and crossing at the corners where people can be easily seen.

One of the most important tips is related the candy itself.

“Make sure that you don’t forget to check your candy after your evening of fun is completed. Any opened candy, or anything that looks strange or out of place, you just want to simply throw away,” Grandville Police Department Deputy Chief Renee Veldman said.

If you’re looking for a safe trick-or-treating option for your family on Halloween night, the Grandville Police Department is hosting an event called Badges and Boo.

“We’re taking that as an opportunity to see our community members and have a little bit of fun with them on that evening. It is a safe place, a safe environment, and we’re just looking forward to seeing our community members,” Veldman said. “We’ll be doing trick-or-treating while supplies last and we’ll have some photo opportunities for the entire family. … We have partnered with Dick’s Sporting Goods and First Responders Children’s Foundation for a chance to win either an athletic activity bag or a police Lego station.”

This is the first year for the Badges and Boo event. It’s happening from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Halloween night in the parking lot of the Grandville Police Department, located at 3181 Wilson Ave SW.

