Grandville police look for bank robbery suspect

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A bank in Grandville was robbed Monday afternoon, police say.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. at Fifth Third Bank on Chicago Drive SW near Wilson Avenue SW.

Police say the suspect indicated that he was armed and asked the bank teller for money. He left the scene using an unknown method of transportation.

No one was injured, police say.

The suspect has been described as a man between 20 and 30 years old. He’s about 5-foot-7 with a thin to average build. He was last seen wearing a dark colored coat, dark stocking hat, black gloves with white writing and a surgical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grandville Police Department tipline at 616.538.6110, option 2.