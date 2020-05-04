Little info on assault victim; Grandville PD turns to public

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Grandville police are asking for the public’s help to learn more about the victim of an assault.

Police say they responded to the 3800 block of Indian Mounds Drive SW near Wilson Avenue SW around 6:15 p.m. on April 23. Police say the victim was likely left at the location after the assault.

Authorities say the man initially identified himself as Pedro Ortiz, but because of medical treatments, they haven’t been able to speak further with him. Police say they used traditional attempts to identify the victim, but weren’t successful. Now they need your help.

They say the victim is a Hispanic man that is about 30 years old. He has black hair and brown eyes and stands about 5-foot-7, weighing about 165 pounds. He was found wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and a bright blue T-shirt.

Authorities say a photo will not be released to the public to protect the patient’s privacy, but arrangements will be made to show a photo to individuals with potential information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grandville Police Department tip line at 616.538.6110 option 2 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

**Correction: A previous version of this article stated the victim was missing. He is not missing, but police know little about his identity because they cannot speak with him due to his medical condition. The article also improperly referred to the victim as the suspect.