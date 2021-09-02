Grandville PD: Man who showed gun arrested after chase

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Police arrested a man Thursday after he led them on a chase through Grandville and Grand Rapids.

The Grandville Police Department says it for a report around 1:30 p.m. of a “disorderly” man who was showing a gun at a business on 44th Street SW near Ivanrest Avenue.

He left before officers arrived, but they had a description of his car and soon spotted it. They tried to pull him over but say he took off. Officers gave chase.

Eventually, with help from Grand Rapids and Wyoming police, the chase came to an end in the area of Franklin Street and Grandville Avenue in Grand Rapids and the suspect was arrested.

No one was hurt.

Police added that they found a gun.

The man’s name was not released Thursday pending formal charges. That could happen as early as Friday.