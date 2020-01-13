Grandville PD Chief Dan Steere retiring this week

An undated photo of the Grandville Police Department courtesy the city.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — After 38 years as a police officer, Grandville Police Chief Dan Steere is retiring.

His last day will be Wednesday.

“My greatest admiration is for Dan’s unquestioned commitment to public safety,” City Manager Ken Krombeen said a Monday statement announcing the retirement. “He makes the safety of residents, visitors and his police force a daily priority.”

Steere was a police officer in Tampa, Florida, before joining the Grandville Police Department in 1986. Since then, he has served as a patrol officer, training officer, sergeant, detective and deputy police chief. He was named chief in 2012.

“We would like to thank Dan for all of his hard work and dedication and wish him a long and enjoyable retirement with his family,” Mayor Steve Maas stated.