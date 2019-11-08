Grandville PD: 2 arrested for stolen cars, larcenies

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Wyoming men face multiple felonies for several thefts from vehicles in Grandville, police say.

Max William Coleman and Mahrquaile Wainail-Deprix Taylor, both 19, were each charged Friday with receiving and concealing property, receiving and concealing a card and stealing a financial transaction device without consent. Coleman was also charged with resisting and obstructing a police officer.

The Grandville Police Department says the men were arrested just after midnight Thursday near the intersection of Lee Street and Dixie Avenue SW.

Authorities say the two were found in a stolen vehicle and that there was stolen property in it.

They’re believed to have stolen from several unlocked vehicles and garages in Grandville, as well as stealing another vehicle.