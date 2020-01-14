Grandville names Paul Anglim as new police chief

An undated photo of Paul Anglim of the Grandville Police Department.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A law enforcement veteran has been named as Grandville’s new police chief.

On Monday, the Grandville City Council confirmed Paul Anglim will be the city’s next police chief.

Anglim is taking over for Grandville Police Chief Dan Steere, who is retiring from the department. His last day will be Wednesday.

Anglim has served as Grandville’s deputy police chief since 2012. He worked at the Wyoming Department of Public Safety for 27 years before joining Grandville’s department.

He began his law enforcement career in the Gladstone Department of Public Safety in 1983.

Anglim has served as a police officer, sergeant and lieutenant. His experience also includes supervisory duties and special assignments in training, tactical arrests, community policing, quartermaster, traffic, incident management, officer safety, operations, logistics and honor guard.

“From my perspective, Deputy Chief Anglim has been well prepared to step into the chief’s role. He has consistently demonstrated mastery of the elements critical to an executive post in police administration and has the right temperament to deal with all internal and external requirements of the position,” City Manager Ken Krombeen said a Tuesday statement announcing the promotion.