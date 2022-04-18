GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out inside a multifamily house in Grandville Monday morning.

Grandville Fire Chief Michael May told News 8 that crews were called around 6:30 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire at a four-unit house on Ravenswood Drive SW, north of the intersection of Kenowa Avenue SW and 44th Street.

May said the fire started inside the top unit of the house. There was nobody inside the unit at the time. The other three units were evacuated as crews worked to put out the fire. The flames were knocked out within 15 minutes after firefighters arrived.

There were no reports of injuries, according to May.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.