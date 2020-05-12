Grandville cancels 2020 Fourth of July Celebration

Closings & Delays
The Fourth of July parade in Grandville was held on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Grandville city leaders announced Tuesday that this year’s Fourth of July Celebration has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Grandville City Council and Parks and Recreation Board have decided to cancel the 51st annual Fourth of July Celebration, which was scheduled for June 27 to July 4.

City leaders said the decision to cancel the popular event was due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19 in West Michigan as well as restrictions on large gatherings and social distancing requirements. These factors made it difficult for organizers to plan for this year’s event.

“It is with great regret that we have to say, ‘we look forward to seeing everyone in 2021,’” Fourth of July Celebration Event Chair Joyce Andriessen said in a news release.

