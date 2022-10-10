GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Valley Sport & Marine has announced that after nearly 60 years in business, it is closing its original store on 28th Street.

The boat dealership first opened in 1964 at the 28th Street location, growing to include locations across Michigan. Since the 1980s, the dealership has closed all but two locations, according to the dealership’s website. With this closure, the owner told News 8 that the remaining employees will be transferring to the Torch Lake location.

The company is selling all of its inventory in a one-day online auction of over 180 inventory items. This includes late-model tritoons, pontoons, new motors, fishing boats, trailers, forklifts, tools, and more.

The online auction will be conducted by Orbitbid and will take place on Oct. 18 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To bid or find more information, visit Orbitbid’s website or contact auction manager Kurt Mingerink at 616.893.4346.