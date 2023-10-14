GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A tanning salon in Grand Rapids Township is closed after a vehicle hit the building Saturday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., deputies with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Solana Tanning, located at 3989 Cascade Rd., after receiving reports about a vehicle that had crashed into the building.

Responding deputies found a vehicle with no one inside.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

A News 8 crew at the scene found a letter addressed to customers posted on the front door of the business. The letter said the business is unable to open the location until the “significant damage to the interior” has been repaired.

With the temporary closure, Solana Tanning said that any packages that customers have will be honored and monthly memberships will be extended.

It’s unclear when the business will reopen. Solana Tanning said it will keep customers updated on Facebook and its website.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact customercare@solanatan.com or call the Jenison location at 616.724.4048.

The crash remains under investigation.