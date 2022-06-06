ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Triathlon is set to return to Ada this weekend. The two-day event will include events for both beginners and experienced racers alike.

Streaming on WOODTV.com Monday morning, GRTri race director Jon Conkling joined the WOOD TV Live Desk to share more on the races this year.

Conkling said the races on Saturday are catered towards “newbies,” whereas the races on Sunday are for more experienced racers. He added that some experienced racers will choose to participate on both Saturday and Sunday.

“We really are kind of the kickoff to triathlon season here in West Michigan,” Conkling said.

He said turnout this year is expected to reach numbers from pre-pandemic.

“We pull very strongly locally but we also pull from upwards of 40-45 states, a couple different countries, so GRTri is definitely on the map,” Conkling said.

As an experienced racer himself, Conkling says the triathlon community in West Michigan is supportive, welcoming and willing to help new racers learn the ropes. He says, more often than not, signing up is usually the hardest part.

“You’ll find that they’ll do the short distance, and that’s the very start of the triathlon bug,” Conkling said. “Really, the skies the limit once you get started just making that initial decision to make a change, get a little bit healthier and all of those resources are really right here.”

During the conversation streaming on woodtv.com, Conkling also said there is a huge need for volunteers as we approach the races. Those opportunities can be found here.