GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Public Museum announced it will be bringing back its series of educational classes in March.

The museum will host its Saturday Investigation Education Classes, which will cover a variety of different topics each weekend from March 4 to March 25. The four classes will explore subjects of history, science and culture linked to existing museum exhibits: the Paradox of Poison, Sustainable Fashion, Solar System Discovery and the Sturgeon Excursion.

“Our popular Saturday investigations are back this spring to give learners of all ages the opportunity to dive deeper into the city’s science and history, through fun, hands-on artifact labs and brand new technology-rich experiences,” Director of Education Erin Koren said in a statement. “These small classes allow participants to fully engage with our educators and with hands-on activities to explore what piques their curiosity.”

The first class will be held March 4 from 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the museum.

Those looking to participate in the classes must be at least 8 years or older. Only 24 participants will be allowed in each class on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets are $7 or $2 with the purchase of a general admission ticket. For more information or to register for a class, click here.