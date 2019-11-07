Grand Rapids official takes Kent County job

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids official is leaving his city role to work for Kent County.

Jeff Dood, who has served as the chief financial officer for Grand Rapids since 2013, will soon be Kent County’s fiscal services director. He will leave his Grand Rapids job on Friday. His first day in his county role will be Nov. 18.

He previously served as financial director for East Grand Rapids, Rockford and Cedar Springs. Dood has more than 21 years of local government experience, the county said. He has a bachelor’s degree from Grand Valley State University.

Dood is replacing Steve Duarte, who recently announced his retirement after serving as the county’s fiscal services director for 21 years.

Duarte will remain at the county for an unspecified amount of time to ensure a smooth transition, according to a news release from Kent County.