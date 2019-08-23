Grand Rapids motorcyclist dies in Walker crash

A photo of a fatal crash on the 2500 block of Alpine Avenue NW in Walker. (Aug. 23, 2019)

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A 22-year-old motorcyclist from Grand Rapids has died after a crash in Walker.

It happened at 1:30 p.m. Friday on the 2500 block of Alpine Avenue NW.  

Authorities say the motorcyclist was traveling south on Alpine Avenue when a vehicle, driven by a 38-year-old Sparta resident, pulled out of a private drive and hit the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead soon after, according to a news release from the Walker Police Department.

Officers say speed and alcohol do not appear to be a factor.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, police say.  

