Grand Rapids man seriously hurt following crash

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 29-year-old Grand Rapids man is in critical condition after a northern Kent County crash.

It happened around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of M-37 and 15 Mile Road NW in Sparta Township.

Authorities say the man was driving a Kia when he didn’t halt at the stop sign, striking the trailer of a semi-truck. He was taken to the hospital.

The semi-truck driver, a 40-year-old Southgate man, was not hurt, according to the Michigan State Police.

The intersection was closed for about three hours while authorities investigated the crash. It reopened around noon, MSP said.