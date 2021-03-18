Grand Rapids man charged in Kent County crime spree

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man faces several criminal charges linked to an attempted break-in at a gun shop and a robbery at a cellphone store earlier this week.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says Ziquadreon White, 19, was charged with two counts of breaking and entering with intent, a count of attempting breaking and entering and a count of larceny less than $200.

Online jail records show he also faces charges of receiving a stolen car, first-degree home invasion, carrying a concealed weapon, vandalism, and multiple counts for fleeing or resisting and obstructing police, as well as for being a habitual offender.

In all, jail records show White faces 16 criminal counts.

The charges stem from a Tuesday morning attempted break-in at Silver Bullet Firearms on S. Division Avenue near 54th Street in Wyoming and, later, a break-in at the Boost Mobile on S. State Street in Sparta.

Wyoming police said earlier this week that no one managed to get into the gun store, but there was damaged to the front door.

The Sparta police chief told News 8 that two people robbed the cellphone store before a worker confronted them and then took off.

Police later spotted the suspects’ vehicle, a stolen SUV, in Walker and gave chase but lost it. The SUV was later seen again in Grand Rapids, where police brought the chase to an end in the area of Lane Avenue and 3rd Street.