A surveillance image released by the sheriff’s office shows a man who robbed a Chase Bank in Gaines Township on July 6, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A tip led investigators to the man accused of robbing a bank near Kentwood last week, deputies say.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said a tip submitted to Silent Observer pointed investigators to a 41-year-old Grand Rapids man. On Tuesday, they searched a home on Burton Street near Division Avenue and say they found evidence of the robbery.

The suspect was arrested on unrelated charges, deputies said. On Thursday, the prosecutor’s office filed bank robbery charges. The suspect was expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon.

The robbery happened July 6 at the Chase Bank branch on Kalamazoo Avenue north of M-6 in Gaines Township. Deputies said the man went into the bank and demanded money. He did not seem to have a weapon. He took off with cash. Deputies haven’t said how much.

No one was hurt.