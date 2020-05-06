GR woman pleads guilty to interfering with flight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman accused of assaulting a flight attendant and intimidating several flight attendants and crew members while a flight was in progress has pleaded guilty to a federal charge.

As part of a plea agreement, 25-year-old Amy Jo-Manshum John of Grand Rapids pleaded guilty to one count of interfering with flight crew members and attendants. She faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Authorities say it happened on Dec. 14, 2019 during an Allegiant flight from Fort Lauderdale, Florida to Grand Rapids, Michigan.

They say while the flight was in progress, John swung her arm twice to hit a flight attendant, which interfered with the flight attendant’s duties and performance. Authorities also say she intimidated multiple crew members, which interfered with their performances as well.

Court documents stated John was “disruptive, unruly and disobedient” during the flight.