GR Triathlon returns after pandemic pause

ADA, Mich. (WOOD) — The largest triathlon in West Michigan is back and bigger than ever.

The 10th annual Grand Rapids Triathlon is now a two-day event, happening on both Saturday and Sunday.

“Here we are. I mean, this is what it’s all about,” Jon Conkling, the co-race director said. “It feels like we never left. And for it to be our tenth anniversary? That’s just icing on the cake and we are just thrilled today.”

The course starts at Ada Park in Ada. It goes out to Grand River Drive, Thornapple River Drive and all the way out to Cascade Road, so drivers will want to be cautious of any closures.

The triathlon will continue Sunday from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.