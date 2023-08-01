WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — For 40 years, National Night Out has aimed to cultivate stronger relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve. For 29 of those years, Consumer’s Energy has played a role in kicking off the campaign in Kent County.

The company held its annual kickoff event early Tuesday morning, which brought together police from several departments and local government leaders.

“Consumers Energy is proud to be the host of Kent County’s National Night Out kickoff event every year. It’s an opportunity to bring together community leaders and law enforcement to help promote all of the National Night Out events that are happening tonight,” said Josh Paciorek, spokesman for Consumers Energy West Michigan.

Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss gave the official proclamation, declaring Aug. 1 National Night Out.

“It’s a really important day,” Bliss told News 8. “It’s important that we just elevate the importance of community and police relations but also create these opportunities for people to come together in our neighborhoods, meet their neighbors, but also connect with public safety.”

Bliss added, “I think I can speak for all of the mayors here this morning that our relationships with public safety, especially with our police chiefs in our departments, it’s so crucial because having a safe city, having a safe community is our number one priority.”

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom, who was also in attendance, said he feels it’s incredibly important for his department to connect with neighbors under positive circumstances.

“Police officers are very human. Unfortunately, a lot of times, the first interaction and the only interaction that neighbors have with police are in a crisis where they’re calling 911, in a bad situation where they’re on a traffic stop, so giving us the opportunity to have those positive community interactions is very meaningful for us and to build those positive relationships is huge,” Winstrom said.

Crime prevention is also a major focus for National Night Out, which the chief says departments can’t tackle alone.

“We’ve seen a big dip in violent crime this year, and we hope to see that trend continuing. We’re doing what we can on the enforcement end, going after gun offenders, trying to get violent criminals off the street, but we know we can’t do it alone, and that’s opportunities like this where we get to partner with community groups, with neighborhood organizations, especially the ones that are taking those real interests in our community’s youth and making sure that they’re set on a path for success is really important for us.”