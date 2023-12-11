WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man accused of injuring a Kent County sheriff’s lieutenant while fleeing police last week was later found hiding in his attic with marijuana, more than $6,000 and a handgun that could shoot like a machine gun.

Juan Donzell Jones II, 34, is not only charged with fleeing and assaulting police, but he also faces a charge of possessing a Glock switch, which turns a handgun into a machine gun.

The Metro Patterns Crimes Team, working with the Kent Area Narcotics Enforcement Team, were investigating Jones for narcotics sales and possession of a Glock switch based on a Silent Observer tip, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. They also had warrants for his arrest.

On Wednesday, they spotted him near Harry’s Corner store, located at 3195 Eastern Ave. SW near 32nd Street, and said they watched what appeared to be hand-to-hand transactions.

When police tried to stop him, he escaped by ramming several vehicles, including two police cars, with his 2023 BMW X5.

A sheriff’s lieutenant was struck by one of those vehicles. The lieutenant was taken by ambulance to the hospital after suffering bruises, scrapes and a loose tooth.

Police later tracked down Jones to an apartment in Gaines Township.

When the sheriff’s tactical team arrived, his girlfriend told them he was hiding in the attic with a backpack and a gun, according to the affidavit.

After an hour of negotiations, he surrendered.

Police found two handguns in the attic, including a Glock 23 equipped with an illegal Glock switch that turned it into an automatic weapon. They also recovered more than a pound of marijuana and more than $6,000 in cash.

Jones was arraigned Monday in 63rd District Court and Wyoming District Court on a total of seven felonies, including weapons and narcotics charges, fleeing police and assaulting police.

Jones is being held in the Kent County Jail without bond.