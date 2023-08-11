GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man has been accused of sex trafficking a minor and creating, distributing and receiving child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan.

Torey Franklin, 29, was charged by a grand jury with federal child exploitation and human trafficking crimes, the attorney’s office said Friday.

The indictment alleged that Franklin provided a 17-year-old for commercial sex work in Kent County, with full knowledge of the minor’s age, from April to August of 2022. He also allegedly coerced the 17-year-old into taking sexually explicit photos, then distributed them, according to the indictment.

Franklin also received and distributed other child pornography, the indictment alleged.

If Franklin is convicted of sex trafficking a minor, he will receive at least 10 years — and potentially up to life — in prison, according to the attorney’s office. In the case of conviction, child pornography carries 5 to 20 years, and sexual exploitation of a minor carries 15 to 30 years, the office said.

Franklin was arrested in Grand Rapids Friday.

He is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 15.