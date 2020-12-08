GR chamber to hold town hall on restrictions, vaccine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a virtual town hall following a 12-day extension of a set of restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus.

It starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday and you can register online.

Related Content Coronavirus restrictions extended as MI case total surpasses 400K

Organizers will talk about the results of the three-week pause in Kent County, and how it has affected our local businesses economically.

Keynote speakers include the director of the Kent County Health Department Dr. Adam London along with guests from Spectrum Health and the Miller Johnson law office.

It will also advance the conversation on employer vaccination requirements and mandates, along with medical coverage options of the COVID-19 vaccine.