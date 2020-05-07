Goodwill sets up ‘touchless’ donation system

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Many people have been spent a good amount of time during quarantine cleaning, sorting and decluttering. That has resulted in a lot of items that are ready to be donated with nowhere to go.

On Friday, Goodwill of Greater Grand Rapids will resume accepting donations.

“The donation process is going to be a touchless process,” said Jill Wallace, spokesperson for Goodwill Industries of Greater Grand Rapids. “We will ask individuals to stay in their cars until they’re directed to actually place their items in specified bins. We ask everybody to bag and box those items prior to coming to Goodwill.”

Staff will be on hand to help remove things like furniture from your car, but you’re asked to hang on to those large items for now.

“We are fully staffed, we are ready for all of these great donations and just want the community to know they’re going to go towards a great cause, our job training and placements programs,” Wallace said.

The Goodwill stores are not opening up just yet, but you can shop online shopgoodwill.com. Customers can pick up their purchases curbside in Grandville or they can be shipped.