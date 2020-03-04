Goodrich worried about getting movies amid bankruptcy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Goodrich Quality Theaters wants a federal judge to force movie studios to keep providing films so it can stay alive amid bankruptcy.

The Kentwood-based company filed for Chapter 11 protection last week. It says it owes millions, including more than $1 million to movie distributors.

According to Wednesday court filings, Goodrich’s attorneys say big-name distributors like Disney, Focus, Lionsgate, Paramount, Sony and more have “suggested, threatened and promised” to stop sending their movies to Goodrich.

If that happens, the filings say, the theaters would have no movies to show and would have to shut down, destroying Goodrich’s chances to reorganize. Goodrich is asking a judge to protect it from losing the movies.

The judge did not make a decision Wednesday. If the court denies the request, Goodrich theaters could close immediately.

It has 14 theaters in Michigan, including in Battle Creek, Grand Haven, Hastings, Holland, Kalamazoo, Lowell and Three Rivers.