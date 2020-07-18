Goodrich Quality Theaters to reopen cinemas under new owner

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Months after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Goodrich Quality Theaters is getting a lifeline that will save the majority of its cinemas.

The company announced Friday a New York-based Mason Asset Management and Namdar Realty Group have bought “substantially all of the assets” from Goodrich Quality Theaters, renaming the theater chain Goodrich Theater NewCo, LLC. The firm plans to partner with theater operator VIP Cinemas to oversee 22 theaters, including the following Michigan locations:

Ann Arbor: Quality 16

Battle Creek: West Columbia 7

Bay City: Bay City 10 GDX

Cadillac: Cadillac 4

Hastings: Hastings 4

Holland: Holland 7

Jackson: Jackson 10

Kalamazoo: Kalamazoo 10

Lowell: Ada-Lowell 5

Oxford: Oxford 7

Port Huron: Kraaft 8

Three Rivers: Three Rivers 6

If the COVID-19 pandemic allows, New GQT is aiming to reopen some theaters as soon as July 31, in time for the Aug. 12 debut of Warner Brothers’ “Tenet” and the Aug. 21 release of Disney’s “Mulan” remake. New GQT officials say they’ll post the new safety protocol for theaters on the company’s website as soon as possible, before the reopenings.

The new owners say visitors can immediately expect lower concession prices and ticket prices in most cases. The company plans to honor the old company’s gift cards and rewards program, “subject to applicable law.”

New GQT President Mark McSparin said he plans to retain the majority of the former company’s general managers and staff.

“The Goodrich name has been in the theater business for 90 years and we believe that it is important to keep the name going for many more years to come,” he added in a Friday news release.

New GQT is looking to hire additional workers. Those interested are encouraged to contact their local theater or visit www.gqtmovies.com.