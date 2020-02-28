Goodrich Quality Theaters files for bankruptcy

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Metro Grand Rapids-based Goodrich Quality Theaters has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Paperwork filed in federal bankruptcy court Tuesday shows Goodrich owes nearly $33 million to creditors including Disney, IMAX, Pepsi, Sony and Warner Brothers, among others.

Chapter 11 bankruptcy would allow the company to restructure its debts. It still has between $50 million and $100 million in assets, according to the documents.

Headquartered in Kentwood, Goodrich has theaters in five states, including several in West Michigan: Battle Creek, Grand Haven, Hastings, Holland, Kalamazoo, Lowell and Three Rivers. Those theaters remain open.

Requests for comment from Goodrich and its attoney were not returned Friday.

